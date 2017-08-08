Myrtle Beach Police arrest armed robbery suspect 6 minutes after - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Myrtle Beach Police arrest armed robbery suspect 6 minutes after receiving call

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was arrested by police just minutes after an armed robbery of a Food Lion in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Food Lion at 1430 S. Kings Highway for an armed robbery at about 11:30 a.m., and learned through an investigation that a male subject, later identified as Robert Anthony Petras, entered the store and demanded money, saying he was armed, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police.

A suspect description was given to responding officers, and a short time later he was located. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended and arrested Petras, about six minutes after they initially received the armed robbery call.

Police did not recover a gun, but because the suspect indicated he had one, an armed robbery charge is expected, according to MBPD spokesman Capt. Joey Crosby.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly