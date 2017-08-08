Myrtle Beach Police arrest armed robbery suspect 6 minutes after receiving call

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was arrested by police just minutes after an armed robbery of a Food Lion in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Food Lion at 1430 S. Kings Highway for an armed robbery at about 11:30 a.m., and learned through an investigation that a male subject, later identified as Robert Anthony Petras, entered the store and demanded money, saying he was armed, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach Police.

A suspect description was given to responding officers, and a short time later he was located. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended and arrested Petras, about six minutes after they initially received the armed robbery call.

Police did not recover a gun, but because the suspect indicated he had one, an armed robbery charge is expected, according to MBPD spokesman Capt. Joey Crosby.

