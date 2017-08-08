Drugs, gun, stolen TV, cash found at Conway home; 2 men arrested

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Cocaine, crack, fentanyl, marijuana, a stolen gun, ammunition, a stolen television and $1,600 in cash was recovered from a home on Blount Street in Conway after a search warrant was executed there Tuesday following complaints of suspicious activity. Two men were arrested and charged.

The Conway Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit was assisted by Myrtle Beach SWAT and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit in conducting the search at the home in the 900 block of Blount Street Tuesday, according to a news release from Conway Police.

The investigation began in May after CPD received “numerous complaints of suspicious activity surrounding this residence,” the release states.

Officers searched and found: 21.7 grams of cocaine, 17.4 grams of crack, 1.96 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun, ammunition, a flatscreen TV stolen out of Georgetown, and over $1,6000 in U.S. currency.

Two male occupants, 34-year-old Byron Graham and 26-year-old Leroy Moultrie, were taken into custody and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Graham was charged with possession with intent to distribute (PWID) marijuana, PWID marijuana close proximity to school, trafficking cocaine, trafficking cocaine close proximity to school, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine close proximity to school, PWID heroin, PWID heroin close proximity to school, possession of pistol by certain persons, and receiving stolen goods, according to the Conway Police news release.

Moultrie was charged with possession with intent to distribute (PWID) marijuana, PWID marijuana close proximity to school, trafficking cocaine, trafficking cocaine close proximity to school, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine close proximity to school, PWID heroin, PWID heroin close proximity to school, and possession of pistol by certain persons.

