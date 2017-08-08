UPDATE: Former education aide for Horry County Schools accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 28-year-old Surfside Beach man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor after investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual conduct between February 2015 and January 2017.

Bradley Dale Wampler was arrested Monday following an investigation that was initiated in July 2017, according to a news release from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

The suspect was employed with Horry County Schools as a special education aide based at St. James High School, according to district spokesperson Teal Britton. He was hired on Sept. 18, 2015 and placed on administrative leave on Feb. 24, 2017.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services notified the SBPD of the allegations of criminal sexual conduct that occurred on “numerous occasions” within the town limits between February 2015 and January 2017, the release states. The investigators conducted the investigation, which led to the arrest warrant for Wampler.

Wampler was charged with criminal sexual conduct, third degree with a victim under 16 years of age. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and bail has not been set.

