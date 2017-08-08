'Luxury' apartment development planned for Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - For sale signs aren't hard to come by in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County. Many of them are advertising empty parcels of land, and plans for one well-known land parcel off S.C. 31 have just been announced.

"There are 74,000 jobs within a 20-minute rush hour drive to the site," said Carolina Gould, vice president of operations from the Virginia-based Middleburg.

The company is planning to build its newest Mosby luxury apartment complex in Carolina Forest, between Hinson Drive and S.C. 31 in the area known as "Towne Center."

Gould said the slew of real estate projects already in the area aren't intimidating. Mosby is bringing something not already in the market.

She described Middleburg's Mosby complex as having a broad range of appeal, saying it will be at the top of the market once built.

The apartment complex is a planned 332-unit development, with 10 separate buildings. All will border a 12-acre lake already on the property. Gould said units will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and single-family home-type finishes. Elevators will service 116 of the units, according to a press release.

Community amenities include a saltwater pool, yoga space, children's activity room, pool cabana and fireplace, electric vehicle charging station, dog park and spa, and bicycle sharing program. Recycling will also be available onsite. Mosby plans to add to the back, with dock, canoe and kayak storage in the plans.

According to Gould, the company is including the variety of amenities based on a Myrtle Beach study conducted earlier this year.

"We take that feedback to heart. The renter is the most important stakeholder in this, and we pivot based on what that feedback is," she said.

Gould added that this apartment complex will be competitive in the market, with a "great school district and walking proximity to the McLeod Carolina Forest campus and grocery store."

The press release stated Middleburg has two other apartment projects in South Carolina. Their first development opened in Greenville back in April. Another development is currently under construction in Charleston and is planned to open its first finished units in November.

Gould said Mosby's Carolina Forest campus will start ground work in December. She added that residents will see vertical construction in spring 2018, with pre-leasing beginning summer 2018.

The company is using several local firms in the building process. Rental rates have not been announced yet. One concern is noise from S.C. 31. Gould said landscaping plans will make a barrier between residents and highway noise.

Horry County spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said construction plans have not been submitted for this project as of yet, but the property is rezoned.

