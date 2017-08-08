Darlington native sworn in as first African-American commander of SC Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington native has been sworn in as the new commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to a SC Department of Public Safety press release.

Christopher Williamson, who joined the highway patrol in 1988, is the first African-American to lead the agency.

“With this new role comes great responsibility to the citizens and visitors of this state and to the troopers and civilian personnel of the Highway Patrol,” Williamson said. “My primary goals are to continue creative enforcement and safety education efforts to reduce highway fatalities and collisions; to work diligently to ensure our men and women are recruited, retained and compensated fairly for the dangerous and difficult job they do; and to continue to enhance our relationships with the communities we serve.”

Williamson was sworn in by U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

