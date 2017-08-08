Time-lapse drone video showcases progress of construction of Tidelands Health building

Construction continues on a new Tidelands Health medical office building in Horry County, set for completion in late September, and drone video released Tuesday shows the progress to date. (Source: Coastal Structures Corporation)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Construction continues on a new Tidelands Health medical office building in Horry County, set for completion in late September, and drone video released Tuesday shows the progress to date.

According to a news release, the Coastal Structures Corporation project, located at 4320 Holmestown Road, is a joint venture between Tidelands and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The 15,600-square-foot building will cost $11 million and will house the MUSC family medicine residency program. It will open sometime in the fall. The architects are from the Pawleys Island office of Curtis Group Architects.

