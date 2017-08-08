New textile production operation to bring 135 jobs to Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fiber industries, LLC plans to bring a new textile production operation to Darlington County, and with it, at least 135 new jobs.

According to a news release from Governor Henry McMaster’s office, the operation will be completed in early 2018 and will bring over $30 million of capital investment. Fiber Industries was established by a New York-based investment firm for the purpose of restarting the Palmetto Plant in Darlington.

“Manufacturing continues to thrive in the Palmetto State; and, as a result, South Carolina’s economy is on top of the world. Today, we celebrate Fiber Industries LLC and the jobs they are bringing to Darlington County. We are proud that they have decided to do business in our state and look forward to watching them succeed here,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The company will be located at 1000 East McIver Road and expects to start hiring in the fourth quarter of 2017. For more information, click here.

“Fiber Industries is excited about the opportunity to restart the Palmetto Plant and bring jobs to the Darlington area. The management team has been very impressed with the local workforce capabilities observed during its due diligence process. The support of the state and the local community has been an additional plus to help move this project forward,” said Fiber Industries officers Andrew Rosenfeld and Leandro Carboni.

