New textile production operation to bring 135 jobs to Darlington

A 28-year-old Surfside Beach man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor after investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual conduct between February 2015 and January 2017.More >>
A 28-year-old Surfside Beach man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor after investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual conduct between February 2015 and January 2017.More >>
The phone system at WMBF News was temporarily out of service Monday and Tuesday, but service has been restored. You can now reach us at our main line number: (843) 839-9623.More >>
The phone system at WMBF News was temporarily out of service Monday and Tuesday, but service has been restored. You can now reach us at our main line number: (843) 839-9623.More >>
Construction continues on a new Tidelands Health medical office building in Horry County, set for completion in late September, and drone video released Tuesday shows the progress to date.More >>
Construction continues on a new Tidelands Health medical office building in Horry County, set for completion in late September, and drone video released Tuesday shows the progress to date.More >>
Drivers can soon expect to see new traffic lights in full operation at the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and the new Ten Oaks Middle School.More >>
Drivers can soon expect to see new traffic lights in full operation at the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and the new Ten Oaks Middle School.More >>
Fiber industries, LLC plans to bring a new textile production operation to Darlington County, and with it, at least 135 new jobs.More >>
Fiber industries, LLC plans to bring a new textile production operation to Darlington County, and with it, at least 135 new jobs.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.More >>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Mandeville Police, assisted by members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department, have arrested a man wanted for raping a 53-year-old woman in Mandeville.More >>
Mandeville Police, assisted by members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department, have arrested a man wanted for raping a 53-year-old woman in Mandeville.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>