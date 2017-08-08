Free showing of "The Secret Life of Pets" at McLean Park in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A free showing of the film “The Secret Life of Pets” will be shown at McLean Park on August 11, according to a press release. The film is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m., 15 minutes after sunset.

A movie-themed craft show for children, hosted by artist Nina Ortiz, will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those planning on attending the event are encouraged to bring their own beach chair or blanket.

The North Myrtle Beach Lions Club will provide concessions.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.