Free showing of "The Secret Life of Pets" at McLean Park in NMB

An overturned dump truck is blocking traffic on U.S. 378 near Cedar Grove Baptist Church in the Conway area.More >>
A Darlington native has been sworn in as the new commander of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to a SC Department of Public Safety press release. Christopher Williamson, who joined the highway patrol in 1988, is the first African-American to lead the agency.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>
A free showing of the film “The Secret Life of Pets” will be shown at McLean Park on August 11, according to a press release. The film is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m., 15 minutes after sunset. A movie-themed craft show hosted by artist Nina Ortiz will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
The SC Disaster Recovery Office, along with the SC Department of Commerce and Horne LLP, will host a subcontractor outreach event to repair or replace homes damaged during Hurricane Matthew. The SC Disaster Recovery Office will focus the outreach campaign on the most vulnerable citizens, with priority being given to those who cannot recover themselves, a press release stated.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
Authorities in Biloxi are investigating after a man's body was found right off the shore Tuesday morning.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
