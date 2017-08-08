Illegal electronic gambling machines removed from Pawleys Island bar

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit removed four illegal electronic gambling machines from a Pawleys Island bar Friday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

PAWLEYS ISLAND (WMBF) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit removed four illegal electronic gambling machines from a Pawleys Island bar Friday night.

According to a GCSO news release, the machines were found during an alcohol compliance check at the Pigeon’s Nest at 7903 Ocean Highway, the site of the old Motel 6.

Deputies also arrested a wanted person who was there, and seized a small amount of marijuana.

