Illegal electronic gambling machines removed from Pawleys Island bar

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
PAWLEYS ISLAND (WMBF) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit removed four illegal electronic gambling machines from a Pawleys Island bar Friday night.

According to a GCSO news release, the machines were found during an alcohol compliance check at the Pigeon’s Nest at 7903 Ocean Highway, the site of the old Motel 6.

Deputies also arrested a wanted person who was there, and seized a small amount of marijuana.

