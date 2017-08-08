Carolina Forest families chase down vehicle after alleged kidnapping attempt

Image of the black Yukon as it is being chased through a Carolina Forest neighborhood after an alleged kidnapping attempt. (Source: Dr. Barb Horn)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him.

Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to him. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads. They rolled down their window and said, “Get in the car, boy,” Dr. Horn said.

Her son started to run, and the vehicle started to follow him, Dr. Horn continued. At one point, one of the vehicle’s occupants got out and started throwing rocks. Her son made it to her neighbor’s house. Her neighbor happens to be an ex-cop, and they went off to chase the vehicle down.

Dr. Horn and her family went searching for the suspects’ vehicle as well, to see where they were in case they were attempted to abduct another child, she said.

At one point, the neighbor chased the vehicle down Carolina Forest Boulevard going 90 miles per hour, Dr. Horn said. The car then drove into The Farm subdivision, and stopped at a gas station for gas. Dr. Horn’s neighbor confronted the people in the Yukon and they took off. The neighbor was able to read the vehicle’s license plate to Horry County Police.

Dr. Horn posted about the incident on the Plantation Lakes Family Fun Facebook group, warning other residents about the alleged kidnapping attempt.

WMBF News has reached out to police for more details on this incident and their investigation.

