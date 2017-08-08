'Cops on Top' event scheduled in NMB to benefit Special Olympics

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety will host a “Cops on Top” fundraiser event to benefit Special Olympics of South Carolina, according to a press release.

The event will take place at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts located at 1300 Highway 17 S.

When $20 is donated, one dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and a Special Olympics shirt will be distributed for free.

“Cops on Top” has a fundraising goal of $50,000.

