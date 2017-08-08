SC Disaster Recovery Office to host outreach event in Marion for Hurricane Matthew recovery

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The SC Disaster Recovery Office, along with the SC Department of Commerce and Horne LLP, will host a subcontractor outreach event to repair or replace homes damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

The SC Disaster Recovery Office will focus the outreach campaign on the most vulnerable citizens, with priority being given to those who cannot recover themselves, a press release stated.

The event will take place on August 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the C.D. Joyner Auditorium on 161 Elizabeth Street.

Space is limited, and attendees are required to register online here.

For more information, contact Chuck Bundy at 803-737-0440.

