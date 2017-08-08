New traffic lights installed on Carolina Forest Boulevard

The new lights are installed and will be operational soon. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Drivers can soon expect to see new traffic lights in full operation at the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and the new Ten Oaks Middle School.

The traffic lights are still covered as of right now, but neighbors in the area told WMBF news they should be in operation soon.

Horry County officials said, while they can’t say too much about the new light because it’s a project in the hands of the school district, the most obvious reason for a light in this area is because of the new school.

Neighbors agree that the traffic light is needed and said there will be a lot of traffic coming and going through that intersection once school begins.

“Even here trying to pull out - they won’t let you out. They still pull up in here and block the intersection. They can’t let anyone in front of them,” said Jeff Sieston, who used to live in the Carolina Forest area.

Wayne Hickey lives right down the street from where the traffic light was installed. He said he thinks having the traffic light will help, but more needs to be done.

“Well, they’re putting a new light on a road that needs to be four lanes in the first place, so it’s just going to get heavily congested and it’s just going to make a mess,” said Hickey, “They needed it. It’s a temporary fix, but it’s not going to really help.”

The widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard is part of Horry County’s Ride III program, which includes making the road four lanes at intersections.

Its funding is part of the one-percent sales tax that went into effect in May.

Horry County leaders said usually when a light is installed, it flashes for a period of time before it is fully activated in order to get drivers used to the new signal. WMBF News reached out to the Horry County School District for a specific timeline on when the new light will be up and running, but has not yet heard back.

Ten Oaks Middle School will welcome its first students Aug. 23.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.