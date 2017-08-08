New traffic lights installed on Carolina Forest Boulevard

Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
A 28-year-old Surfside Beach man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor after investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual conduct between February 2015 and January 2017.More >>
The phone system at WMBF News was temporarily out of service Monday and Tuesday, but service has been restored. You can now reach us at our main line number: (843) 839-9623.More >>
Construction continues on a new Tidelands Health medical office building in Horry County, set for completion in late September, and drone video released Tuesday shows the progress to date.More >>
Drivers can soon expect to see new traffic lights in full operation at the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and the new Ten Oaks Middle School.More >>
Fiber industries, LLC plans to bring a new textile production operation to Darlington County, and with it, at least 135 new jobs.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
