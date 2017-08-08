Two arrested in Laurinburg ‘revenge porn’ case

LAURINBURG, SC (WMBF) - A man and a woman were arrested in Laurinburg after they were found to have disclosed private images falling under the category of “revenge porn.”

According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office news release, the Detective Division got a complaint about revenge porn Thursday. After an investigation, deputies executed a search warrant Friday at a house in the 400 block of Sugar Road.

Priscilla Patterson and Phillip Campbell were arrested for allegedly committing disclosure of private images and cyberstalking. They are held in the Scotland Detention Center.

