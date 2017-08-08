Myrtle Beach Police Department throwing party for retiring K9

A K-9 officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department will retire on Aug. 8. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Alli, one of the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s K9 officers, will retire Tuesday after six and a half years with the department.

According to a MBPD news release, the public is invited to attend at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Myrtle Beach Woman’s Club donated Alli to the police department in Jan. 2011. Alli helped find illegal drugs or weapons, fleeing suspects or missing persons 672 times in her career. She helped recover 16 pounds of marijuana, 10 ounces of heroin and other drugs.

After retirement, she’ll continue living with her human, MBPD Corporal Chris Smith.

