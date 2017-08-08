Loris Fire Department installs more than 285 smoke alarms

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The Loris Fire Department finished its one-and-a-half-year smoke alarm-installation campaign with support from the American Red Cross.

According to a LFD news release, the department installed more than 285 alarms in 80 homes. On average, half the homes had no working alarm.

LFD recently was awarded 25 smoke alarms for installation by the National Volunteer Fire Council and partnered with the South Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal in a new program called Fire Safe South Carolina. Other agencies included in the new fire prevention and risk reduction program are the Lieutenant Governor's Office of Aging, the Department of Education, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.