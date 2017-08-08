Dozens call for Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan’s firing at Horry County School Board meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dozens of people showed up to Monday’s Horry County School Board meeting to express their concerns about Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan.

There wasn’t any time in the agenda for public comment, but some concerned parents voiced their opinions to WMBF News. They say Jordan should be fired.

“We will fight for what’s right,” said Hunter Onley, a Conway High School graduate. “And we want the school system and the school board to know that we don’t give a pass, zero tolerance, when educators put their hands on any kind of students.”

“If I would’ve done that to my child, I’d be in jail,” one Conway High School parent said. “What makes him better than me?”

Joe Defeo, the chairman of Horry County School Board addressed the issue after the meeting.

“At this point, this is an administrative decision,” said Joe Defeo. “And unless there’s a reason for an employee to have some proper appeal back to the board, and that remains to be seen, if that will even be needed or used. The board basically allows the administration to do their job.”

Jordan was arrested and charged with assault and battery after he shoved a student down a hallway in May, police say. His charge was dropped last week.

