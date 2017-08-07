Myrtle Beach police arrest two accused of robbing pizza man while armed with wrench

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing a pizza man while armed with a wrench.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Scott Michael Bugarin, 39, and Homer Anthony Thompson, 28, were each charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

An incident report from the MBPD states the alleged robbery happened Sunday night while the victim was delivering pizza to the Sea Banks Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard.

Hotel surveillance footage showed the victim walking from the second floor down to meet a man, who was seen “aggressively approaching the victim and snatching the pizza bag from him,” the report stated.

The man then allegedly directed the victim into a black, two-door Volkswagon and was observed forcing him inside. Another male gets out of the driver’s seat during the encounter, according to the incident report.

Two witnesses told police they saw one of the men holding a wrench as a weapon.

According to the victim, cash was taken from him and he was then dropped off in the area of Angus Steakhouse on Kings Highway, the report stated. Police later located him, and they reportedly noticed his left eye was red and swelling.

