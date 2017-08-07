Neighbors remember former Horry County volunteer firefighter shot, killed by police

Neighbors are remembering a man shot and killed by police early Friday morning near Surfside Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Neighbors are remembering a volunteer firefighter who was shot near his home at Deerfield Plantation in Surfside Beach on Friday after police say he pointed his gun at officers.

"I just feel for the family and my prayers go out to them,” said Al Gohl, remembering his neighbor, Aaron Payne.

According to Myrtle Beach police, Horry County SWAT team and negotiators were called to the Deerfield Plantation after Payne was reportedly acting aggressive early Friday morning.

Law enforcement attempted to talk to Payne, but they say he continued to act erratic and pointed a gun at officers while making threats. That’s when an officer fired at Payne, sending him to Grand Strand Medical Center where he later died.

Those who knew Payne say the father of three was kind and often went out of his way to help his neighbors.

"Everyone in the neighborhood that knew him liked him," Gohl said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. There’s nothing bad to say about him.”

Family members say Payne was a disabled veteran living with post-traumatic stress disorder. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Surfside Beach Fire Department from October 2015 to July 2016, as well as a volunteer for Horry County Fire Rescue.

According to Mark Nugent, spokesperson for HCFR, Payne was a volunteer member until August 2016.

