Neighbors remember former Horry County volunteer firefighter shot, killed by police

A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.More >>
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.More >>
Neighbors are remembering a volunteer firefighter who was shot near his home at Deerfield Plantation in Surfside Beach on Friday after police say he pointed his gun at officers.More >>
Neighbors are remembering a volunteer firefighter who was shot near his home at Deerfield Plantation in Surfside Beach on Friday after police say he pointed his gun at officers.More >>
According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Scott Michael Bugarin, 39, and Homer Anthony Thompson, 28, were each charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.More >>
According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Scott Michael Bugarin, 39, and Homer Anthony Thompson, 28, were each charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.More >>
A Little River car dealership has been hit for the second time this summer, with the thieves making off with seven sets of wheels.More >>
A Little River car dealership has been hit for the second time this summer, with the thieves making off with seven sets of wheels.More >>
Two juveniles have been charged in connection with a rash of vandalism by graffiti that happened during the overnight hours of July 20.More >>
Two juveniles have been charged in connection with a rash of vandalism by graffiti that happened during the overnight hours of July 20.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>