Two juveniles charged in connection with graffiti vandalism in Surfside Beach

Two juveniles were charged with a recent rash of vandalism in Surfside Beach. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two juveniles have been charged in connection with a rash of vandalism by graffiti that happened during the overnight hours of July 20.

According to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department, officers took five reports of graffiti vandalism in various areas around the town. In each instance, lime green spray paint was used.

In one case, a racial slur was painted on private property, the release stated.

The juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were identified following an investigation by uniformed officers and detectives. They were each charged with five counts of graffiti vandalism, first offense.

“We assured the public that incidents of this nature would be thoroughly investigated,” said Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann. “This case was solved by an engaged community, uniformed police officers patrolling the community for suspicious activity and a thorough investigator.”

