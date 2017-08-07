PREVIEW: South Carolina Island Real Estate Special Report

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – When you hear “Long Island,” you probably don’t think of Charleston, but sure enough, nestled into the South Carolina coast lies a private island – and it’s for sale.

The historic Long Island dates back to the civil war. Current owner John Nichols says, “when you get to the tip of this island you might as well be in Africa somewhere, you are so remote.”

Nichols is looking to sell the island to the right buyer who will value and conserve the island. So, how much does a private island like this cost?

Theo Hayes takes a look at Island Real Estate in South Carolina, Tuesday, August 8 on WMBF News at 11.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.