FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely at times through Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Abundant humidity and a weak front meandering across the region will keep the risk the showers and storms going through mid-week.

Tonight will be very warm and muggy with scattered storms in some areas. The best chance will be late this evening across the Pee Dee, and near the coast after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 70s by Tuesday morning.

A weak cold front moving into the region combined with tropical humidity in place will result in off and on storms on Tuesday. These showers and storms could form at any time during the day and some may produce locally heavy rainfall at times. No significant flooding is expected, but the areas of heaviest rain may see minor street flooding develop. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures held down a bit with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 80s.

The front will remain near the region through Wednesday keeping the risk of storms and downpours in the forecast. Rain totals will likely reach one to two inches for most areas, with locally higher amounts possible.

A gradual return to more typical summer weather - hot and humid with just a few storms - will return by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.