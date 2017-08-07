WMBF News Special Report: South Carolina island real estate

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own island to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, you may be in luck.

Nested into the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, lies Long Island. You won’t find a house on this island, but instead, tons of history and wildlife like mink, dolphins, bald eagles, and more.

The island is owned by John Nichols, who’s looking to turn the property over to the right buyer.

“Conservation minded buyers, the Ted Turners of the world that really value the land that can never be recreated,” Broker Sink Kimmel explains.

The island is incredibly historic, in fact, 5 acres of the island are under conservation by the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust.

Pieces of ceramic, cannon balls, and even a button believed to be worn by a soldier in the 54th infantry have been found on Long Island.

The island doesn’t have road access, but in 2014, a dock was built on the western end - giving potential residents easy access to the 8 miles of water surrounding the property.

Long Island has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and HGTV’s Island Hunter’s show.

You can be the proud owner of Long Island for the cool asking price of $19.9 million dollars.

