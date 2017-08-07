FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County until 5 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Abundant humidity and a weak front meandering across the region will keep the risk the showers and storms going through mid-week. Tonight will be very warm and muggy with scattered storms in some areas. The best chance will be late this evening across the Pee Dee, and near the coast after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 70s by Tuesday morning. A weak cold front moving into the region combined with tropical humidity...

More >>