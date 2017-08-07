FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County until - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County until 5 p.m.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County until 5 p.m. Monday.

A hazard with the storm is 60 mph wind gusts. Damaged trees and power lines are expected.

