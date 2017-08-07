FBI: Suspicious item found on plane at MYR turns out to be child's toy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement, according to an official with American Airlines.

Don Wood, a spokesperson with the FBI field office in Columbia, S.C., said the item turned out to be a child's electronic toy that was found in the plane's lavatory. He added agents were clearing the area shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

A bomb dog with the Horry County Police Department was deployed to MYR Monday afternoon after initial reports came in. Spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirmed that a suspicious package was being investigated.

Officials with American Airlines confirmed Flight 5119, which came from Charlotte, landed safely at MYR at 3:50 p.m. Monday and the FBI is investigating.

