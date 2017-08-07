Little River car dealership hit for second time this summer, wheels stolen

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Thieves are seen taking wheels off of vehicles at a Little River car dealership. (Source: Bell & Bell Buick GMC)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A Little River car dealership has been hit for the second time this summer, with the thieves making off with seven sets of wheels.

Surveillance footage from Bell & Bell Buick GMC showed at least two people taking the wheels off of vehicles in the early-morning hours of Monday. Their getaway car was a stolen van.

The thieves didn't just take wheels; they smashed out windows to other vehicles too.

"There's probably a few thousand dollars in damage just in the windows and we don't know yet if there is any damage to the vehicles themselves from when they were dropped," said sales manager Will Bell.

Just last month, thieves made off with a number of wheels from the lot.

Managers thanked a new coding system with helping police find the wheels within 48 hours.

