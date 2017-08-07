5 oceanfront restaurants and bars to try in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’re looking to grab a bite to eat or have a few drinks while staring at the ocean, we’ve got a few places to try out. From burgers to breakfast, karaoke to fishing piers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy – locals and vacationers alike.

2nd Avenue Pier:

You can find 2nd Avenue Pier at 110 N Ocean Blvd. and 2nd Avenue, of course. The restaurant features an open-air bar on the top floor and a pier to either take a walk or fish. The pier does have a $2.00 admission fee. 2nd Avenue Pier has breakfast every single morning from 8 to 11, and lunch/dinner starting at 11:30. The open-air bar is open from 11 to 11.

Bummz Beach Cafe:

Visit Bummz Beach Café at 2002 N Ocean Blvd. Bummz has two beach walkways, making it easily accessible from the beach. It features two bars, one inside and one outside, and has everything from seafood dinners to chicken wings. Check out their karaoke nights on Wednesday and Saturday.

Ocean Annie's Beach Bar:

Ocean Annie’s is a good place to be if you’re looking to have a good time. The beach bar features live music and dancing. The pool and beach are close by and happy hour is everyday from 4-7. You can find Ocean Annie’s at 9550 Shore Drive.

8th Avenue Tiki Bar & Grill:

You're sure to feel like you're at a luau at 8th Avenue Tiki Bar & Grill . Located close to the Skywheel at 708 N Ocean Blvd, the Tiki Bar is open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Although it is “Mediterranean influenced,” the restaurant also has burgers and pizza. The Tiki Bar also has a “Mystery Beer Challenge,” which their website explains, saying, “Do you think you know beers? Guess our mystery beer and the next round is on us!”

Riptydz:

And finally, we have Riptydz. The brand-new restaurant at 1210 N Ocean Blvd. is scheduled to open sometime next week, though the grand opening has not been announced just yet. Riptydz will be one of the only oceanfront rooftop bars in Myrtle Beach. The highly-anticipated establishment will be “part restaurant, part beach bar, and part night club,” according to their website. As for food, you can expect seafood, steaks, tacos, and more.

