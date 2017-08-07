5 oceanfront restaurants and bars to try in Myrtle Beach

A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.More >>
An intoxicated man was detained inside a Myrtle Beach liquor store by the owner until police arrived after he tried to rob it early Monday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.More >>
When you hear “Long Island,” you probably don’t think of Charleston, but sure enough, nestled into the South Carolina coast lies this private island – and it’s for sale.More >>
A Little River car dealership has been hit for the second time this summer, with the thieves making off with seven sets of wheels.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.More >>
Keesler Air Force Base is back to normal operations after a massive search for an armed retiree. Base officials believe the man is no longer on base, but the search for him is still underway in Gulfport.More >>
