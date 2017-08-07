Florence investigators search for person of interest in stolen credit card case

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for the suspect for allegedly using a stolen credit card. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence County investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the case of a stolen credit card being used at a local convenience store.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, on or about July 30, a person reported a vehicle break-in on Devon Road in Florence. Cash and a credit card were taken.

The next day, investigators reported the stolen credit card was used at a convenience store on Irby Street within the city limits, the report stated.

Security cameras caught footage of the person of interest. Anyone with information on the person’s identity or their whereabouts is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

