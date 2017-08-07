Traffic, road safety will be big issues during eclipse on Aug. 21

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - During a phenomenon like a solar eclipse, getting from point A to point B can become very dangerous.

The Great American Eclipse is exactly two weeks away, and if you plan to be on the roads on Monday, August 21, you need to be prepared for the unexpected.

South Carolina is expected to bring in the most people out of any other state for the solar eclipse, making traffic one of the main problems for you.

The path of totality for the solar eclipse will stretch from Oregon to South Carolina.

But you have to be within 60 to 70 miles of that path to experience totality. There is plenty of room inside the path, but traffic congestion will be a problem.

Experts say there is a real danger during the two minutes of totality, because a lot of people still on the road will pull over at unsafe locations with distracted drivers behind them, so try to arrive to your viewing location at least one day in advance.

If you’re in the Myrtle Beach area, totality will be in Georgetown, so you’ll need to hop on Highway 17 or Highway 701.

If you’re over in Florence, the best option for you is to get on I-95 to find a spot in Manning.

Emergency management leaders say before the eclipse, they're expecting traffic to be normal in our area, but afterward expecting an increase in traffic along highways 17 and 701.

Highway Patrol wants everyone to plan for congestion the weekend before, especially with people driving through our area to get some of the best views for the eclipse.

So while troopers will be looking out for your safety, mainly on roads like 17, 501, 544 and possibly 31, you should make sure you’re looking out for yourself as well.

Before you hit the roads, you may want to make a pit stop for food and drinks, and make sure to keep your gas tank is topped off. With that in mind, make sure you plan for extra travel time.

If you haven’t booked your hotel, you may want to look for rooms outside the eclipse's path the night before, because most hotel rooms inside the path have been booked for months.

Finally, drive responsibly - that means taking photos of the eclipse while behind the wheel is the worst thing you can do.

WMBF News caught up with one person who works at the beach during the summer who is planning to travel to see the eclipse.

"I'm thinking of seeing it in Greenville, I live in Asheville so it's only about an hour drive, that way I don't have to pay for a hotel," Evan Kennedy said.

For more updates ahead of the eclipse, visit the Horry County Emergency Management Facebook's page.

The next solar eclipse for the United States is in 2024.

