Surfside Beach to hold meeting about pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew

Florence County investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of using a stolen credit card at a local convenience store.More >>
During a phenomenon like a solar eclipse, getting from point A to point B can become very dangerous.More >>
A Conway man has been charged with arson and domestic violence after lighting blinds and curtains on fire in his home, according to an Horry County Police report.More >>
A Surfside Beach town council meeting is scheduled for August 26 at 9 a.m. regarding the reconstruction of the Surfside pier, according to a press release. The town council will hear presentations from the architect, consultant and engineer addressing the rebuilding of the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A Loris man was arrested after he was caught having sex with a dog Friday, according to an Horry County Police report.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed after he reportedly stole a car from a Statesville motel, drove onto Interstate 77 and then fled from the vehicle on the interstate in Iredell County Sunday morning.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
