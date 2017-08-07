Surfside Beach to hold meeting about pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew

The Surfside Beach pier is still damaged from Hurricane Matthew (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach town council meeting is scheduled for August 26 at 9 a.m. regarding the reconstruction of the Surfside pier, according to a press release.

The town council will hear presentations from the architect, consultant and engineer addressing the rebuilding of the pier that was damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

The town council meeting will be held at 115 Highway 17 N in Surfside Beach.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Debra Herrmann at 843-913-6333.

