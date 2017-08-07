Conway man admits to lighting woman's curtains on fire to 'prove - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man admits to lighting woman's curtains on fire to 'prove a point'

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Justin Chad Swann (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Justin Chad Swann (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man has been charged with arson and domestic violence after lighting blinds and curtains on fire in his home, according to an Horry County Police report. 

Justin Chad Swann, 40, packed up a woman's belongings and threw them off the front porch of the home they share after drinking at a bar, the report states. Swann then proceeded to reenter the home and break other household items before setting fire to blinds and curtains.

When asked why he set fire to the blinds and curtains, Swann stated he did it to “prove a point.”

Swann is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly