Man shot in argument over sunglasses in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – An argument over a pair of sunglasses led to a man being shot in the stomach Sunday at Wedgefield Mobile Home Park in Lake City.

According to a LCPD news release, the victim is in stable but critical condition at the hospital.

Call LCPD at 843-374-5411 with information on the identity of the shooter.

