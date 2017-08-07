Man admits to having sexual contact with pit bull, says he needs help

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was arrested after he was caught having sex with a dog Friday, according to an Horry County Police report.

Officers responded to a house on Paddock Road at 7:30 a.m., the report states. A witness and the owner of a pit bull told them they took a picture of Willie Joe Green, 51, having sexual contact with the dog before he saw them and ran to another house.

Officers found Green on Blue Sky Road. He admitted to having sexual contact with the dog and said he needed some kind of help.

Green was charged with buggery and sodomy.

