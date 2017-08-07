Upcoming movie being filmed at Market Common dance studio

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local dance studio is being used for filming the upcoming movie “American Tango,” according to a Facebook post.

Filming is currently underway at the Coastal Dance Centre, located at the Market Common.

“We are so excited that some of our students and dads (and moms) get to be part of the movie,” the Facebook post stated.

“American Tango” stars Brant Daugherty and Lexi Giovagnoli.

Daugherty is known for his role as Noel Kahn on the teen drama “Pretty Little Liars,” while Giovagnoli, a former member of the Coastal Dance Centre, starred in “Honeymoon from Hell” and “Accidentally Engaged.”

