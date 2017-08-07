Liquor store owner holds burglar in store until police arrive, report states

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An intoxicated man was detained inside a Myrtle Beach liquor store by the owner until police arrived after he tried to rob it early Monday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Officers responded to the store in the 500 block of Kings Highway shortly after midnight Monday to find the store owner holding down the suspect, who was later identified as 23-year-old Kion Marquis Thorton, according to the police report. The window on the front door had been smashed out, and Thorton told police he was intoxicated and just fell into the door.

The officer spoke to the store owner, who said he heard the window break while he was sleeping in the apartment in the rear of the building, the report states. The owner then confronted Thorton, asking him what he was doing in his store. The owner said Thorton told him to give him all the money, and he reached for his lower back. The owner then told Thorton to get out of the store, and he then tried to push the owner away. That’s when a fight broke out between them. The owner said that he “boxed him up” and held Thorton on the ground until officers arrived.

Officers reviewed security camera footage, which showed Thorton putting on a hood before punching the front door of the store, then kicking it until the glass broke, the report states.

Officer saw that Thorton was “slightly impaired,” and placed him under arrest for public intoxication before contacting a detective. He was later booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on a charge of second-degree burglary.

