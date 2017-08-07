Coast RTA to hold sessions to train public on new bus services

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Training sessions from Coast RTA on its new bus services will be held in Loris and Bucksport over the next few weeks.

According to a Coast RTA news release, attendees can take secondary education classes, take adult education training, learn about employment opportunities and learn about new bus routes.

The training schedule follows:

4:30 PM Monday, Aug. 7 - Grayson Technical Center - 3410 Church Street, Loris

6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 - City Hall, City of Loris - 4101 Walnut Street, Loris - the general public is invited to attend.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Finklea Community Center - 3501 SC-917, Loris - the general public is invited to attend.

6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 - James R Frazier Community Center - 1370 Bucksport Road, Bucksport - the general public is invited to attend.

Coast RTA operates the following routes:

Route 1

Conway Circulator

Route 2

Express service between Loris and Conway

Route 3

Between Bucksport and Conway

Routes 7 and Route 7 Express

Conway to Myrtle Beach

Route 10

Myrtle Beach connector

Routes 15 North and 15 South

Choce of routes along Ocean Boulevard from 82nd Avenue Anorth to Market Common

Routes 16 and 16 Express

Georgetown

Fixed routes cost $1.50 per ride for adults, $0.75 for senior and disabled citizens and free for children under six. For more information call 843-488-0865.

