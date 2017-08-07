Florence County boosts fire protection in rural areas

There are steps being taken to get people who live in the unincorporated areas of Florence County on city water.More >>
Training sessions from Coast RTA on its new bus services will be held in Loris and Bucksport over the next few weeks.More >>
Police are investigating after a driver says a man in a Cadillac brandished a gun in an episode of road rage at a South Carolina beach. The Sun News reports that the exchange happened just after midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The stretch of road is a commercial area surrounded by restaurants parallel to the beach.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding after an inmate escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center Sunday morning. Major Michael Nunn confirms the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has deployed K-9 units to assist in the search. This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more.More >>
As summer winds down, and parents start thinking about sending the kids back to school, thousands of shoppers hit the stores this weekend – to take advantage of the tax free holiday. From August 4th to the 6th there was no sales tax charged on clothes, some electronics, and school supplies in South Carolina.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
The boy said he would a great fit for the job because he’s seen a lot of space movies and can learn to think like an alien.More >>
