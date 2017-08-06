Police investigate after gun waved during road rage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigate after gun waved during road rage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Police are investigating after a driver says a man in a Cadillac brandished a gun in an episode of road rage at a South Carolina beach.

The Sun News reports that the exchange happened just after midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The stretch of road is a commercial area surrounded by restaurants parallel to the beach.

A police report says that an 18-year-old man told officers the man in the Cadillac cut him off, and then teen driver honked his horn. Then, the Cadillac driver pulled beside him and started cursing and waving a gun, according to the report.

The teen driver pulled over and called police as the Cadillac sped away.

There were no injuries. Police are investigating.

