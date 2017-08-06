Police investigate after gun waved during road rage

Multiple agencies are responding after an inmate escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center Sunday morning. Major Michael Nunn confirms the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has deployed K-9 units to assist in the search. This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more.More >>
Police are investigating after a driver says a man in a Cadillac brandished a gun in an episode of road rage at a South Carolina beach. The Sun News reports that the exchange happened just after midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The stretch of road is a commercial area surrounded by restaurants parallel to the beach.More >>
As summer winds down, and parents start thinking about sending the kids back to school, thousands of shoppers hit the stores this weekend – to take advantage of the tax free holiday. From August 4th to the 6th there was no sales tax charged on clothes, some electronics, and school supplies in South Carolina.More >>
A woman has been arrested after being wanted since April for stealing over $500 from her employer, Gigi’s Pizza in Myrtle Beach. Erica Dawn Lavender, 30, was arrested on Friday on charges of breach of trust and giving false information to law enforcement.More >>
A body was found off Applejack Loop in Dillion County around 2:30pm Sunday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
