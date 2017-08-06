Wanted woman arrested after embezzling over $500 from Myrtle Bea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Wanted woman arrested after embezzling over $500 from Myrtle Beach pizza shop

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Erica Dawn Lavender (Source: MBPD) Erica Dawn Lavender (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested after being wanted since April for stealing over $500 from her employer, Gigi’s Pizza in Myrtle Beach.

Erica Dawn Lavender, 30, was arrested on Friday on charges of breach of trust and giving false information to law enforcement.

An incident report from Myrtle Beach Police states in April, approximately two weeks after Lavender was hired, management noticed transactions were not adding up at the end of the night.

The report says the restaurant also received emails from customers stating their credit cards were overcharged.

Management found $457.00 missing in cash and $103.00 in overcharged card transactions.

After Lavender was asked about the discrepancies, she reportedly left work without permission and didn’t show up the next day. She was wanted until her arrest on Friday. 

  • Multiple agencies searching for escaped inmate in Marlboro County

    Multiple agencies searching for escaped inmate in Marlboro County

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:49:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

     Multiple agencies are responding after an inmate escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center Sunday morning. Major Michael Nunn confirms the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has deployed K-9 units to assist in the search. This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

  • Police investigate after gun waved during road rage

    Police investigate after gun waved during road rage

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:46:23 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Police are investigating after a driver says a man in a Cadillac brandished a gun in an episode of road rage at a South Carolina beach. The Sun News reports that the exchange happened just after midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The stretch of road is a commercial area surrounded by restaurants parallel to the beach. 

  • Shoppers and business owners enjoy tax free weekend

    Shoppers and business owners enjoy tax free weekend

    Sunday, August 6 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-08-07 00:34:20 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    As summer winds down, and parents start thinking about sending the kids back to school, thousands of shoppers hit the stores this weekend – to take advantage of the tax free holiday. From August 4th to the 6th there was no sales tax charged on clothes, some electronics, and school supplies in South Carolina. 

