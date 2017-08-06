Wanted woman arrested after embezzling over $500 from Myrtle Beach pizza shop

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested after being wanted since April for stealing over $500 from her employer, Gigi’s Pizza in Myrtle Beach.

Erica Dawn Lavender, 30, was arrested on Friday on charges of breach of trust and giving false information to law enforcement.

An incident report from Myrtle Beach Police states in April, approximately two weeks after Lavender was hired, management noticed transactions were not adding up at the end of the night.

The report says the restaurant also received emails from customers stating their credit cards were overcharged.

Management found $457.00 missing in cash and $103.00 in overcharged card transactions.

After Lavender was asked about the discrepancies, she reportedly left work without permission and didn’t show up the next day. She was wanted until her arrest on Friday.

