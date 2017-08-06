Shoppers and business owners enjoy tax free weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Shoppers and business owners enjoy tax free weekend

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As summer winds down, and parents start thinking about sending the kids back to school, thousands of shoppers hit the stores this weekend – to take advantage of the tax free holiday.

From August 4th to the 6th there was no sales tax charged on clothes, some electronics, and school supplies in South Carolina.

“Tax free weekend has definitely had a positive impact on sales,” said Sybil Fischer, a sales associate at Current in the Market Common. “I would say the summer in general has not been consistent with sales compared to summers in the past, but tax free weekend has had a great impact.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, in past years, shoppers have saved between $2 to $3 million dollars shopping during the tax free weekend holiday.

“When you buy big things like things in bulk I know a lot of my girlfriends have been at bestbuy getting lap tops and clothes, back to school, I feel like it just all makes a difference,” said Fischer.

If you missed the tax free weekend, don’t panic, many stores in the area will have other back to school sales happening this month.

