10 foot gator hit by car on Restaurant Row Sunday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Amanda Styron) (Source: Amanda Styron)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Check out these photos of a massive ten foot alligator spotted on Restaurant Row Sunday morning after it was hit by a car.

WMBF News viewer Amanda Styron submitted these pictures and said her husband and three other men worked to get the gator out of the road.

The Snake Chaser also posted about the gator on his Facebook page, saying, "This poor beast was struck and killed by a car in Myrtle beach restaurant Row area this morning. Just shy of 11 feet probably 400+ pounds."

