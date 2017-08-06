FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Franklin Forms strengthens

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen and become more organized after getting named Sunday night. Franklin poses no threat to the Grand Strand or Myrtle Beach.

The storm's current track takes it over the Yucatan Peninsula near the Mexico and Belize border, arriving late Monday into Tuesday. It will then pass into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday, likely making into the Mexican mainland by late next week, possibly still at tropical storm strength with winds of over 39 MPH.

The next name on the list for Atlantic Tropical Storms is "Gert."

Download the WMBF First Alert Weather App and follow the Tropical Tracker feature to keep an eye on the ocean during the height of hurricane season which runs through October. The official Atlantic Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.