FIRST ALERT: National Hurricane Center identifies "Potential Tropical Storm" in Caribbean Sea

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As we head into the prime time for hurricane season, the tropics are heating up in the Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has identified a "Potential Tropical Cyclone" in the Caribbean Sea, about 500 miles off the coast of of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. This storm poses no threat to the Grand Strand or Myrtle Beach

While not officially a tropical storm, the NHC estimates an 80% to 90% chance that conditions could allow for it to become a tropical storm overnight or early tomorrow morning.

The storm's current track takes it over the Yucatan Peninsula near the Mexico and Belize border, arriving late Monday into Tuesday. It will then pass into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday, likely making into the Mexican mainland by late next week, possibly still at tropical storm strength with winds of over 39 MPH.

The next name on the list for Atlantic Tropical Storms and Hurricanes is "Franklin" followed by "Gert."

