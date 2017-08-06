FIRST ALERT: National Hurricane Center identifies "Potential Tro - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: National Hurricane Center identifies "Potential Tropical Storm" in Caribbean Sea

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Connect
5PM Sunday NHC Update 5PM Sunday NHC Update
Tropical Track for Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 Tropical Track for Potential Tropical Cyclone 7

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As we head into the prime time for hurricane season, the tropics are heating up in the Caribbean Sea. 

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has identified a "Potential Tropical Cyclone" in the Caribbean Sea, about 500 miles off the coast of of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. This storm poses no threat to the Grand Strand or Myrtle Beach

While not officially a tropical storm, the NHC estimates an 80% to 90% chance that conditions could allow for it to become a tropical storm overnight or early tomorrow morning. 

The storm's current track takes it over the Yucatan Peninsula near the Mexico and Belize border, arriving late Monday into Tuesday. It will then pass into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday, likely making into the Mexican mainland by late next week, possibly still at tropical storm strength with winds of over 39 MPH.

The next name on the list for Atlantic Tropical Storms and Hurricanes is "Franklin" followed by "Gert." 

Download the WMBF First Alert Weather App and follow the Tropical Tracker feature to keep an eye on the ocean during the height of hurricane season which runs through October. The official Atlantic Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.  

  Multiple agencies searching for escaped inmate in Marlboro County

    Multiple agencies searching for escaped inmate in Marlboro County

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:49:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

     Multiple agencies are responding after an inmate escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center Sunday morning. Major Michael Nunn confirms the Florence County Sheriff's Office has deployed K-9 units to assist in the search. This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

    More >>

     Multiple agencies are responding after an inmate escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center Sunday morning. Major Michael Nunn confirms the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has deployed K-9 units to assist in the search. This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

    More >>

  Police investigate after gun waved during road rage

    Police investigate after gun waved during road rage

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:46:23 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Police are investigating after a driver says a man in a Cadillac brandished a gun in an episode of road rage at a South Carolina beach. The Sun News reports that the exchange happened just after midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The stretch of road is a commercial area surrounded by restaurants parallel to the beach. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating after a driver says a man in a Cadillac brandished a gun in an episode of road rage at a South Carolina beach. The Sun News reports that the exchange happened just after midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The stretch of road is a commercial area surrounded by restaurants parallel to the beach. 

    More >>

  Shoppers and business owners enjoy tax free weekend

    Shoppers and business owners enjoy tax free weekend

    Sunday, August 6 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-08-07 00:34:20 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    As summer winds down, and parents start thinking about sending the kids back to school, thousands of shoppers hit the stores this weekend – to take advantage of the tax free holiday. From August 4th to the 6th there was no sales tax charged on clothes, some electronics, and school supplies in South Carolina. 

    More >>

    As summer winds down, and parents start thinking about sending the kids back to school, thousands of shoppers hit the stores this weekend – to take advantage of the tax free holiday. From August 4th to the 6th there was no sales tax charged on clothes, some electronics, and school supplies in South Carolina. 

    More >>
