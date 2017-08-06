SLED investigating body found in Dillon County Sunday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A body was found off Applejack Loop in Dillon County around 2:30pm Sunday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

This is a developing investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.