SLED investigating body found in Dillon County Sunday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SLED investigating body found in Dillon County Sunday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A body was found off Applejack Loop in Dillon County around 2:30pm Sunday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

This is a developing investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Multiple agencies searching for escaped inmate in Marlboro County

    Multiple agencies searching for escaped inmate in Marlboro County

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:49:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

     Multiple agencies are responding after an inmate escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center Sunday morning. Major Michael Nunn confirms the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has deployed K-9 units to assist in the search. This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

    More >>

     Multiple agencies are responding after an inmate escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center Sunday morning. Major Michael Nunn confirms the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has deployed K-9 units to assist in the search. This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more. 

    More >>

  • Police investigate after gun waved during road rage

    Police investigate after gun waved during road rage

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:46:23 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Police are investigating after a driver says a man in a Cadillac brandished a gun in an episode of road rage at a South Carolina beach. The Sun News reports that the exchange happened just after midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The stretch of road is a commercial area surrounded by restaurants parallel to the beach. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating after a driver says a man in a Cadillac brandished a gun in an episode of road rage at a South Carolina beach. The Sun News reports that the exchange happened just after midnight Sunday on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The stretch of road is a commercial area surrounded by restaurants parallel to the beach. 

    More >>

  • Shoppers and business owners enjoy tax free weekend

    Shoppers and business owners enjoy tax free weekend

    Sunday, August 6 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-08-07 00:34:20 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    As summer winds down, and parents start thinking about sending the kids back to school, thousands of shoppers hit the stores this weekend – to take advantage of the tax free holiday. From August 4th to the 6th there was no sales tax charged on clothes, some electronics, and school supplies in South Carolina. 

    More >>

    As summer winds down, and parents start thinking about sending the kids back to school, thousands of shoppers hit the stores this weekend – to take advantage of the tax free holiday. From August 4th to the 6th there was no sales tax charged on clothes, some electronics, and school supplies in South Carolina. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly