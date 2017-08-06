Coroner identifies body found in Dillon County Sunday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A body was found off Applejack Loop in Dillon County around 2:30pm Sunday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The body was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Barney Dickerson, Jr., from Dillon County, Grimsley said. The body has been sent to Grand Strand Medical Center for an autopsy.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Grimsley said, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Dillon County Coroner's Office and the Dillon County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

