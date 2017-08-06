Coroner identifies body found in Dillon County Sunday

A Loris man was arrested after he was caught having sex with a dog Friday, according to an Horry County Police report.More >>
A Loris man was arrested after he was caught having sex with a dog Friday, according to an Horry County Police report.More >>
A local dance studio is being used for filming the upcoming movie “American Tango,” according to a Facebook post. Filming is currently underway at the Coastal Dance Centre, located at the Market Common. “We are so excited that some of our students and dads (and moms) get to be part of the movie,” the Facebook post stated.More >>
A local dance studio is being used for filming the upcoming movie “American Tango,” according to a Facebook post. Filming is currently underway at the Coastal Dance Centre, located at the Market Common. “We are so excited that some of our students and dads (and moms) get to be part of the movie,” the Facebook post stated.More >>
A body was found off Applejack Loop in Dillion County around 2:30pm Sunday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.More >>
A body was found off Applejack Loop in Dillion County around 2:30pm Sunday, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.More >>
An argument over sunglasses led to a man being shot in the stomach Sunday in Lake City.More >>
An argument over sunglasses led to a man being shot in the stomach Sunday in Lake City.More >>
The phone system at WMBF News is temporarily out of service Monday. Please call 843-503-4655 until phone service is restored.More >>
The phone system at WMBF News is temporarily out of service Monday. Please call 843-503-4655 until phone service is restored.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.More >>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.More >>
Keesler Air Force Base officials are looking for an armed man on base, and are not allowing anyone on or off the base at this time.More >>
Keesler Air Force Base officials are looking for an armed man on base, and are not allowing anyone on or off the base at this time.More >>
A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>