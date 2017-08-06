Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting on Whittaker Parkway

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident in Nichols Sunday afternoon on Highway 9 at Pinckney Road.
A helicopter was requested, and two people were airlifted in critical condition. Three others were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.More >>
According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, firefighters received a call at 10:53 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Petigru Drive, behind the Publix market.More >>
On August 21 millions of people will look to the sky to catch the Great American Eclipse and thousands of brave photographers will attempt to capture it through their camera lens. Photographers will wait hours to capture the eclipse and they’ll have just under two minutes to do so. “It’s a one in a lifetime chance,” said Tidelands Photography Club President, Ed Robidoux.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding after an inmate escaped from the Marlboro County Detention Center Sunday morning. Major Michael Nunn confirms the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has deployed K-9 units to assist in the search. This is a developing investigation, stick with WMBF News as we work to learn more.More >>
Multiple units with the Horry County Police Department have responded to the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach early Friday morning.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.More >>
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
