Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting on Whittaker Parkway

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday, according to Richard Walker with OCSO.

Investigators were called to Whittaker Parkway around 12:20 a.m. Saturday after witnesses reported they heard gunshots and then saw a man lying on the ground.

As of Sunday afternoon, investigators believe two men were involved in a confrontation that turned into a physical altercation before the shooting.

No charges have been filed yet. 

The case remains under investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

