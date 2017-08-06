Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting on Whittaker Parkway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday, according to Richard Walker with OCSO.

Investigators were called to Whittaker Parkway around 12:20 a.m. Saturday after witnesses reported they heard gunshots and then saw a man lying on the ground.

As of Sunday afternoon, investigators believe two men were involved in a confrontation that turned into a physical altercation before the shooting.

No charges have been filed yet.

The case remains under investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.