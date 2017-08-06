UPDATE: Two airlifted in critical condition after accident on Highway 9

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident in Nichols Sunday afternoon on Highway 9 at Pinckney Road.

A helicopter was requested, and two people were airlifted in critical condition. Three others were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

@hcfirerescue on scene Hwy 9 & Pinckney Rd. Report of 3 vehicle crash-entrapment reported. Addn medics and helo requested multiple patients — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 6, 2017

