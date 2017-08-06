International fugitive arrested in South Carolina this weekend

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An international fugitive was captured in South Carolina this weekend.

Hainsley DaCosta Browne, also known as “Barbados,” ran an identity fraud phone scam targeting elderly individuals, but he also has a long criminal history which includes rape, assault, and theft.

In September 2016, it was discovered that Browne may have fled to South Carolina from Barbados, and was operating the same kind of fraud phone scam ring. He was going by the name Ronald Oscar Brown.

The Royal Barbados Police, the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, Operation Intercept Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals led a fugitive task force on Friday, August 4. CrimeStoppers sent out information with Browne’s photo and description.

Within hours, multiple tips came in. Browne was soon arrested in Fairfield County with the assistance of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and transported to a local detention center.

“Individuals who prey on the elderly are devious. This international case has shown no matter where fugitives attempt to hide, law enforcement partnerships across the globe will always prevail.” Kelvin Washington, U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina said.

Browne will be seen in a U.S. District Court before being deported to Barbados where he will stand trial for his charges.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.