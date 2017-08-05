Socastee Pigskin Preview - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Socastee Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Socastee looking to get back to culture of winning in 2017. (Source: WMBF Sports) Socastee looking to get back to culture of winning in 2017. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Socastee Braves
Class 5A, Region VI

2016 Record: 3-7

2017 Season Opener: August 18th vs West Brunswick, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Hunter Illing, RB/DB Eddie Tucker, RB Dashaun Myers, WR/LB Devin Stamp, WR Carson Stout, OL Eric Heins, OL Dwayne Spady, CB Kenny Soloman, DL Walker Todd, DL C.J. Armstrong, LB Marvin Bryant

Key an eye out for: Socastee offensive line, inexperienced but could be a factor by the end of the year allowing Illing, Tucker, and Myers to make plays behind them.

