Aynor Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Aynor Head Coach Jody Jenerette has his sights set on big things in 2017.

Aynor Blue Jackets
Class 3A, Region VI

2016 Record: 5-5

2017 Season Opener: August 18th vs Marion, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Spencer Sarvis, RB/LB Noah Seaver, RB/DE Ethan Martin, RB/SS Brayden Nobles, DE/WR Andrew Roberts, WR/CB Dreqwan McCray, G Paxton Cottrell, T Trevor Goude, DT Nick Young

Keep an eye out for: Roberts, he's practiced as well as anyone this summer and could have a break out year at defensive end.

